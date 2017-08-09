LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE Tapings, Lana on Charlotte Flair, Naomi on SummerSlam (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 9:20:06 AM
- This SmackDown Fallout video features SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi after her non-title loss to Carmella, which came after James Ellsworth made his return. Naomi congratulates Ellsworth and Carmella on getting over on her but she says tonight isn't what matters, what matters is SummerSlam. Naomi doesn't care what Carmella, Ellsworth or Natalya try to pull at SummerSlam because no one is taking the title from her.



- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Toronto saw Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a Toronto Street Fight.

- Lana tweeted the following shot at Charlotte Flair after this week's SmackDown, which saw Flair pick up an easy win over The Ravishing Russian:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Lana on Charlotte Flair, Naomi on SummerSlam (Video)

  • Actor with Jinder Mahal at SmackDown (Photo), Lana - Tamina Snuka Update, James Ellsworth

  • James Ellsworth Returns (Video), Baron Corbin on John Cena, Promo for Monday's RAW

  • Six-Man WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Kay Lee Ray Talks Mae Young Classic, Arn Anderson

  • WWE RAW Superstar Gets Backstage Heat After Several Recent Incidents

  • John Cena's Match Now Official for WWE SummerSlam, Updated Card

  • Jeff Hardy Concert Announced for Bar, Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax on Her RAW Win

  • The Rock's "Ballers" Renewed Again, Video from The Bella Twins' Birdiebee Launch, WWE Stock

  • Possible Matches for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • Why Rey Mysterio Isn't Returning to WWE, Randy Orton Re-Tweets Parody Account Again, Charlotte




    		•