LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE Tapings, Carmella - James Ellsworth Video, Jason Jordan
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 2:31:23 PM
- Carmella and James Ellsworth did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown but they are featured in this Fallout video with Dasha Fuentes, who asks why Ellsworth is in a leash. Carmella says she wants everyone to know who is really in charge around here. She makes Ellsworth sit like a dog, bark like a dog and then play dead. Carmella says that was impressive but the greatest trick will be when she cashes in her Money In the Bank contract to become SmackDown Women's Champion. Carmella continues toying with Ellsworth to end the segment:



- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Oakland saw Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

- Jason Jordan tweeted the following on his WWE Intercontinental Title shot against The Miz at this Sunday's WWE No Mercy pay-per-view:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Women's Fatal 4 Way Main Event

  • John Cena Reveals "Ferdinand" Trailer, Aleister Black - WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Rock Reveals "Jumanji" Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game

  • Dolph Ziggler on Using HBK's Entrance, WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Total Bellas

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the "Crazy Cat Lady" Comments, Kofi Kingston

  • Charlotte Talks WWE HIAC Title Shot (Video), TJP vs. Rich Swann Update, Arn Anderson

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Carmella - James Ellsworth Video, Jason Jordan

  • Possible WWE United States Title Match, SmackDown Attendance Note, The Hype Bros

  • Rusev and Lana on This Week's Squash Win, Vince McMahon Storyline Update, Nikki Bella

  • Bobby Roode Wins Another Dark Match, Paul Heyman - Tommy Dreamer Exchange, Total Bellas



    		•