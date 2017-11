What Happened After WWE Survivor Series with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? (Videos)

triple h is taking selling to a whole new level A post shared by Adrian. (@thatsroode) on Nov 19, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

Above is video of Stephanie McMahon entering the ring to check on Triple H after WWE Survivor Series went off the air. For those who missed it, Triple H and Braun Strowman won the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match for Team RAW but the pay-per-view ended with Braun destroying The Game.Below is a fan clip of Triple H walking into the set as he and Stephanie left to go to the backstage area:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here