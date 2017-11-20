LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE Survivor Series with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 12:07:21 AM


Above is video of Stephanie McMahon entering the ring to check on Triple H after WWE Survivor Series went off the air. For those who missed it, Triple H and Braun Strowman won the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match for Team RAW but the pay-per-view ended with Braun destroying The Game.

Below is a fan clip of Triple H walking into the set as he and Stephanie left to go to the backstage area:

triple h is taking selling to a whole new level

A post shared by Adrian. (@thatsroode) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • What Happened After WWE Survivor Series with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon? (Videos)

  • Team RAW Wins Survivor Series, Women's Team Argues (Video), WWE Thanks Network Viewers

  • The Shield Celebrates (Video), Reactions to Enzo Amore's Win, Kevin Owens Pre-Show Note

  • Enzo Amore Has Segment Planned for RAW (Video), Jinder Mahal to Get His Rematch, Celebs Backstage

  • WWE Survivor Series Attendance and Opening Video, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Video

  • Kevin Owens Hypes WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin Arrives (Video), Ember Moon's Win

  • WWE Survivor Series Pre-show Video, The Miz Arrives (Video), Paul Heyman Hypes Match

  • WWE Announces New Matches for the Survivor Series Kickoff Pre-show

  • New Episode from Sheamus, Triple H on Tonight's Team RAW vs. SmackDown Match, Miss Liz

  • The Miz - Survivor Series Kickoff Note, Nia Jax on Tamina Snuka, Triple H and HBK



    		•