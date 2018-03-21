LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Women's Battle Royal Update (Video), Chris Candido
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2018 - 8:15:59 AM


- Natalya is now official for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, as seen in the video above with Dasha Fuentes. She joins Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks as confirmed participants. Below is video of The Riott Squad talking about the match.



- Today would have been the 46th birthday of former WWE, WCW and ECW star Chris Candido.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Dallas saw Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode defeat Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. As seen below, there was some sort of angle with a man in a chicken suit.
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Video: Matt Hardy on What's Next, Vince McMahon's Reaction to The Ultimate Deletion, More

  • Video: Daniel Bryan on WWE Clearing Him, If He's Nervous About Wrestling Again, More

  • WWE Confirms HOF Inductors for The Dudleyz, The Bella Twins Workout Videos, Cesaro - Cathy Kelley

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership After Daniel Bryan's Big News?

  • WWE VR Promo, Stephanie McMahon Trains with Former MMA Fighter (Photos), SmackDown

  • Video: John Cena Gives Props to Daniel Bryan for Getting Cleared, Talks Bryan's Health, More

  • Mustafa Ali Thanks Wife After Big Win (Video), New Line of WWE Shaker Bottles, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE Announcer Tweets a Shot at Taz and Then Deletes It, Taz Responds

  • AJ Styles on WrestleMania 34 Being His Biggest Match, What It's Like Working with Brock Lesnar

  • Sami Zayn on Daniel Bryan, WWE 205 Live Fatal 4 Way Announced, Baron Corbin Talks Battle Royal



    		•