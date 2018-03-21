What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Women's Battle Royal Update (Video), Chris Candido

During a dark match after #SmackdownLive , a chicken hopped by and the wrestlers get into it. pic.twitter.com/x6hQwAGc6A

So for some reason the dark match after 205 live tonight ended with nakamura and roode doing the chicken dance with some random chicken. Still fun show tho. #sdlive #yesyesyes #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/sRkTGExMDp