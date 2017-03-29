LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Sheamus Photo, The New Day - Funko Pop Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 12:30:16 PM
- WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day check out their new Funko Pop figures in this new video:




- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Richmond, VA saw John Cena and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeat AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.

- As noted, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee on this week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW. We have graphic photos and video of the injury at this link. The Celtic Warrior tweeted this update today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

