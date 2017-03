Shiner coming along nicely... natural warpaint. Don't dare call me Harry Potter ⚡️or there will be Brogues. pic.twitter.com/2UkXZNqMX0 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 29, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day check out their new Funko Pop figures in this new video:- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Richmond, VA saw John Cena and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeat AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.- As noted, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee on this week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW. We have graphic photos and video of the injury at this link . The Celtic Warrior tweeted this update today: