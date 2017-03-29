- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Richmond, VA saw John Cena and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeat AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.
- As noted, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee on this week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of RAW. We have graphic photos and video of the injury at this link. The Celtic Warrior tweeted this update today:
Shiner coming along nicely... natural warpaint. Don't dare call me Harry Potter ⚡️or there will be Brogues. pic.twitter.com/2UkXZNqMX0