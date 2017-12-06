Posted in: WWE What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Rusev & Aiden English Celebrate, Hype Bros
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 8:22:46 AM
- As noted, Rusev and Aiden English defeated The New Day on last night's WWE SmackDown to earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Title match at WWE Clash of Champions. The match will now be a Fatal 4 Way with The Usos defending against Rusev & English, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and The New Day. Below is video of Dasha Fuentes informing Rusev & English of the change and their reactions:
- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in San Diego saw WWE Champion AJ Styles retain over Jinder Mahal. AJ and Jinder did not appear on this week's SmackDown broadcast but WWE did air a video package on their feud to hype the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions match.
- This week's SmackDown also saw Mojo Rawley explain why he turned on Zack Ryder last week to break up The Hype Bros. Mojo talked about how Ryder returned and did nothing but bring him down because he's dead weight. Mojo also said he's a serious competitor and not just someone's tag team partner. Below is video from the segment along with post-show comments from Ryder and Mojo:
Whole life? 😂😂😂 that’s cute. I won my first Mania. PS: who rescued you from obscurity and brought you back to relevance? Oh yeah...that was me. Shut up and fade back to nothingness. #SDLivehttps://t.co/zISlQypI3a