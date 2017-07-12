LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, James Ellsworth on Being Suspended, Drew Gulak
By Marc Middleton
Jul 12, 2017 - 2:27:37 PM
- Below is a Fallout video from last night's WWE 205 Live with Tony Nese agreeing to give his support to Drew Gulak and his No-Fly Zone. As noted, Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a 2 of 3 Falls match will take place on next week's 205 Live episode from Nashville. After Gulak compliments Nese on his physique, Nese agrees to support Gulak in next week's 2 of 3 Falls match but he needs a Gulak campaign button first.



- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in San Antonio saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin with a Kinshasa. As noted, Corbin vs. Nakamura on this week's SmackDown never started as Nakamura attacked Corbin before the bell. Corbin vs. Nakamura was then announced for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

- This week's SmackDown was the first one without James Ellsworth as he is serving a 30-day suspension handed down by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan last week. Below are tweets made during the show by Ellsworth:













