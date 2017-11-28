LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami on His 205 Live Debut, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 11:59:53 PM
- Below is video of The New Day gaming backstage after their win over Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable on tonight's SmackDown. Xavier Woods says they are the franchise tag team of the industry and they will definitely be SmackDown Tag Team Champions again as it is written in the stars. Kofi Kingston goes on about how "piping hot" they are.



- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Lexington, KY saw Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in tag team action.

- Hideo Itami tweeted the following after his latest vignette aired on tonight's WWE 205 Live. No word yet on when his main roster debut will happen.




