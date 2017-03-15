LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Dolph Ziggler Talks Brass Ring, Nikki Bella Shoot Preview
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 1:17:15 AM
- As seen on last night's WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler walked out on his match against Mojo Rawley. In the Fallout video below, Ziggler says there are a lot of people who feel they belong just because they are here but that's not true. Ziggler says you can fight and work your way to WWE or you can be handed a pass and stroll on it, that doesn't mean you do belong. Ziggler says everyone wants to make a name and prove how good they are around WrestleMania time but he does this 365 days a year. Ziggler says if you want to make a name for yourself in the ring against him, you have to be good. Ziggler says they were really reaching by sending Mojo to the ring tonight. Ziggler says you can keep reaching but you'll never reach that brass ring because he is the brass ring, and no one can touch him.



- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over Baron Corbin. Ambrose was kept off this week's SmackDown broadcast to sell last week's forklift attack by Corbin. As noted, Corbin issued a WrestleMania 33 challenge to Ambrose tonight.

- Nikki Bella participated in a "Fearless Nikki" photo shoot backstage at SmackDown. The shoot will be released via WWE's website soon. Below are preview shots:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

