Posted in: WWE
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Alexa Bliss on Liv Morgan Copying Her, The Usos React (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 12:02:58 AM
- As noted, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a 2 of 3 Falls Match is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is Fallout video of Dasha Fuentes asking The Usos about the match. The Usos say they were upset at first and feel they shouldn't have to defend in a 2 of 3 Falls Match because they don't have anything else to prove. They go on and say Gable & Benjamin can't prepare for a team of brothers like they are. They end the promo by saying Gable & Benjamin better come correct at The Rumble.



- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Birmingham, AL saw The Usos and Bobby Roode defeat Gable, Benjamin and Jinder Mahal in six-man action.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter during this week's SmackDown and commented on how Liv Morgan was wearing a similar hairstyle. This led to a response from Nia Jax, who defended her best friend. You can see the exchange below:



