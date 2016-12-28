LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
What Happened After SmackDown, Zack Ryder Knee Staples Photo, John Cena - Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 9:59:27 AM
- Below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrating in New York City after Cena's return at Madison Square Garden on Monday night:



- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Chicago saw John Cena and Dean Ambrose defeat WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. This took place after the WWE 205 Live episode but as seen below, there was a decent crowd this week:




- Zack Ryder just had his staples removed after having knee surgery earlier this month. He tweeted this photo:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

