Posted in: WWE
What Happened After RAW, Video from Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar at MSG, Dana Brooke
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:35:55 PM


- Brock Lesnar faced Kevin Owens for the first time at Sunday's WWE live event in Madison Square Garden and picked up the win. Above is an official WWE video and below is a video from a fan:



- The dark segment after Monday's WWE RAW in Detroit saw Roman Reigns call Braun Strowman to the ring for a fight. They brawled at ringside until Braun used the steel steps, then taking the fight into the ring. Reigns ended up countering and connecting with two spears to end the show.

- Below is video of Dana Brooke performing at the 2017 Arnold Classic earlier this month. Under her real name Ashley Sebera, the RAW Superstar competed in the fitness category but placed last.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

