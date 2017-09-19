LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
What Happened After RAW (Video), New RAW Teaser for Asuka, Emma on the WWE No Mercy Change
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 2:58:02 AM
- Below is the latest promo for Asuka's upcoming WWE RAW brand debut:



- While Michael Cole noted on RAW that Emma took the week off following the weekend WWE live events in her homeland of Australia, it appears she was backstage for this week's RAW but not used. Emma tweeted the following on Bayley being added to the RAW Women's Title match at No Mercy with she, champion Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax. Emma did not appear on this week's show but the other 5 competitors in the match did.




- The dark main event after this week's RAW in San Jose saw Roman Reigns defeat Braun Strowman in a Street Fight. You can see video from the match below:




