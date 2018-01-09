LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
What Happened After RAW (Video), Matt Hardy on The Final Deletion, Titus Worldwide
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:12:20 AM
- Below is video of Titus Worldwide celebrating after their win over The Bar on last night's RAW in Memphis. Dana Brooke takes notes while Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews comment on how their future has just started. As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan has been announced for the Royal Rumble.



- The dark segment after last night's RAW ended saw Braun Strowman destroy Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, putting Axel through a table. Video from the segment is below:




- As noted, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are both now official for the Royal Rumble match. Below are post-RAW comments from Matt, who says The Final Deletion is coming soon:







