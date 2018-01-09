What Happened After RAW (Video), Matt Hardy on The Final Deletion, Titus Worldwide

The VAST @WWEUniverse is merely beginning to ASSIMILATE my #WOKENUniverse , as you've only seen a SCINTILLA.. Once you EARNESTLY sample a MODICUM, you shall find it positively INTOXICATING. https://t.co/EVLR5eNzgh

The PROMINENT PASSENGER within The Consumer of Terrestrial Entities is INTIMIDATED by my PRIMAL PASSENGER. As it should be. I was GOADING it, hoping for a PHYSICAL response--But my ESSENCE makes it TIMID.



The #FinalDELETION is coming.. pic.twitter.com/xcA883FxHs