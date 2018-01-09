Posted in: WWE What Happened After RAW (Video), Matt Hardy on The Final Deletion, Titus Worldwide
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 9:12:20 AM
- Below is video of Titus Worldwide celebrating after their win over The Bar on last night's RAW in Memphis. Dana Brooke takes notes while Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews comment on how their future has just started. As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan has been announced for the Royal Rumble.
- The dark segment after last night's RAW ended saw Braun Strowman destroy Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, putting Axel through a table. Video from the segment is below:
The PROMINENT PASSENGER within The Consumer of Terrestrial Entities is INTIMIDATED by my PRIMAL PASSENGER. As it should be. I was GOADING it, hoping for a PHYSICAL response--But my ESSENCE makes it TIMID.