Posted in: WWE What Happened After RAW, Sister Abigail Speaks (Video), Emma - Asuka Exchange
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 7:40:10 AM
- It looks like the rumors of Bray Wyatt wrestling as Sister Abigail at TLC are true as Wyatt introduced Abigail like we've never seen on last night's WWE RAW in a segment with Finn Balor. WWE has not officially announced Balor vs. Abigail as of this writing. You can see video from tonight's wacky segment below:
- The dark main event after last night's RAW in Indianapolis saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Cesaro & Sheamus.
- As noted, Emma won a Fatal 5 Way on last night's WWE RAW to earn a match against Asuka at WWE TLC, in what will be Asuka's main roster debut. This is a rematch from their battle at WWE NXT "Takeover: London" in December 2015. The two had this Twitter exchange after their TLC match was announced:
Pleasure to see you again @EmmaWWE. I will be ready for you at #WWETLC 🤡 Be ready for Asuka!! 👁