Pleasure to see you again @EmmaWWE . I will be ready for you at #WWETLC 🤡 Be ready for Asuka!! 👁

I'm ready! There wouldn't be a you if it wasn't for me. I started the #WomensRevolution and I'll end your streak in @WWE at #WWETLC. https://t.co/brRTZZ5TYr