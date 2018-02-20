LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
What Happened After RAW In Phoenix, Braun Strowman on His Gauntlet Win, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 9:03:43 AM
- Below is a new promo for next Sunday's men's Elimination Chamber match, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. John Cena vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for a shot to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.




- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown, featuring six-woman action plus WWE Champion AJ Styles speaking on the Fastlane Fatal 5 Way main event:




- The dark main event after this week's WWE RAW saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt. As noted, the two will now do battle at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after winning the Gauntlet Match on this week's RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

