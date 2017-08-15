LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
What Happened After RAW, Emma on Her Loss to Mickie James (Video), Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 7:34:33 AM
- Last night's WWE RAW saw Emma receive another opportunity in the ring - a losing effort to Mickie James. Below is Fallout video of Emma ranting about the loss and about how she didn't have time to prepare. Emma says Sasha Banks and Nia Jax get opportunities while she continues to get screwed over. She says maybe someone should actually pay attention to her "#GiveEmmaAChance" campaign.



- There was no dark main event after last night's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW in Boston went off the air. The RAW locker room continued to keep Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar apart as the two big men eventually went to the back. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe returned to the backstage area first.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on SummerSlam opponent Sasha Banks after last night's face-off between the two:




