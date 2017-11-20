LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 11:50:05 PM
- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Asuka keep her undefeated streak going with a win over Dana Brooke. Below is post-show video of Asuka talking to Mike Rome. The Empress of Tomorrow thanks Dana for keeping her undefeated.



- There was no dark main event after tonight's RAW in Houston but The Miz did get put through a table by new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

- As noted, tonight's RAW also saw Paige make her return. She brought WWE NXT Superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose with her and they beat down Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and later RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Mandy and Sonya tweeted the following on their main roster debuts:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return

  • Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto

  • What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka

  • Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)

  • Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches

  • Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair

  • Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

  • Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network

  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10



    		•