LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
What Airs After RAW Tonight, The Rock Lands Cover, Goldberg's Most Vicious Spears
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:30:10 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at Bill Goldberg's most vicious spears:



- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Story Time will air on the WWE Network after tonight's post-No Mercy RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Hear from a handful of WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers on how their journeys to stardom weren't without some challenges along the way."

- Former WWE Champion The Rock is on the new cover of Legend Men's Magazine, receiving the title of Legend of the Month. You can see the cover and comments from Rock below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Couple Expecting First Child During WrestleMania Season

  • Snoop Dogg Raps WWE 2K18 Roster Names, WWE Stars Attend NFL Game, Renee Young Films

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - No Mercy Fallout, Enzo Amore, Roman Reigns, More

  • Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar's Win (Video), HHH on Asuka, The Usos Congratulate Roman Reigns

  • Cesaro Stitches Video, WWE on Asuka's RAW Debut at TLC, GLOW Cast at WWE No Mercy

  • WWE 205 Live Stars React to Enzo Amore Winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title

  • John Cena on If He's Retiring, His WWE Role Being Different and More (Video)

  • More on Cesaro's No Mercy Injury, Possible RAW Match for Tonight, Asuka TLC Teaser

  • Seth Rollins - Sting WWE 360 Interview, Daniel Bryan's Book Club, Fans on The Miz

  • What Airs After RAW Tonight, The Rock Lands Cover, Goldberg's Most Vicious Spears



    		•