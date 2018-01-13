|
- We noted before how former ROH Tag Team Champions "War Machine" Warbeard Hanson and Raymond Rowe are set to sign with WWE NXT soon. Hanson said goodbye to the Chaotic Wrestling promotion in Woburn, MA last night after their show. You can see video from the farewell below:
What Airs After Monday's RAW, Update on War Machine Signing with WWE, Shayna Baszler
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018 - 3:40:28 PM
- Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg will host a "Celebrating 25 Years of RAW" special on the WWE Network this Monday night after the RAW broadcast on the USA Network goes off the air. The show will feature the top 25 moments in RAW history, as voted on by the fans. Below is the synopsis for the one-hour special:
"The votes are in! Join hosts Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg as they reveal the WWE Universe's picks for the Top 25 Moments in RAW history!"
- Shayna Baszler continues to go against the system after recently making her WWE NXT TV debut. Baszler tweeted the following this week in response to a tweet from the official NXT Twitter account that plugged her nomination for the Future Star Award in the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards:
