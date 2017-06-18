LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
What Airs After Monday's RAW, The Rock - Chris Jericho Artwork, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 1:09:38 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Chris Jericho and The Rock:



- Wrestling legend Larry Hennig turns 81 years old today while former WCW and WWE star Big Vito turns 53, former WWE star Bam Neely turns 42 and former WCW star Kenny Kaos turns 47. Also, today would have been the 71st birthday of Bruiser Brody and the 55th birthday of Mitsuharu Misawa.

- The new "Table For 3" with Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly and Maryse has been confirmed to air on the WWE Network after tomorrow's RAW. Below is the synopsis:

"It's ladies night as Eve Torres, Maryse, and Kelly Kelly discuss life as a WWE Diva, and share some hilarious stories from their careers!"

