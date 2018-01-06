LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
What Airs After Monday's RAW, New "Ask The WWE PC" Episode, Nia Jax - Apollo Crews
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 4:24:37 PM
- As noted, Nia Jax isn't happy with having to team with Apollo Crews for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge due to his "baggage" that is Titus Worldwide partners Dana Brooke and Titus O'Neil. Below is video of Nia and the group backstage with Byron Saxton after the announcement was made earlier today. Nia just asks the Lord to help her before walking off. Titus celebrates and says Nia has been a blessing for the group as they plan on going straight to the top now.



- A new episode of Corey Graves' "Straight to The Source" will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. His guest will be WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Below is the synopsis:

"Want the lowdown on the 'Certified G'? Find out as Corey Graves dishes the dirt and goes Straight to the Source himself, Enzo Amore!"

- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "Ask The WWE Performance Center" video series, featuring WWE NXT Superstars giving their resolutions for 2018. The video features TM-61, Eric Bugenhagen, Heavy Machinery, Reina Gonzalez, Rhea Ripley, Taynara Conti, Lio Rush, Cezar Bononi, Adam Cole and Christopher Dijak. The leader of The Undisputed Era says he plans on finally accomplishing what belongs to him - the NXT Title.




