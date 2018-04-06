LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWN Title Match Result from Axxess, TJP Gives WM Superstore Tour (Video), WWE - Komen
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 9:21:05 AM
- WWE posted this video of TJP giving a tour of the WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans:



- The following matches were held at WrestleMania 34 Axxess on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for more results.

* NXT Tag Team Title Invitational: Trent Seven & Tyler Bate defeated Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
* WWN Champion Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno to retain

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Natalya and Nia Jax hosted WWE's annual Susan G. Komen "Perfectly Pink Salute to Survivors Luncheon" at the Audubon Zoo Tea Room in New Orleans on Thursday. They presented checks totaling $275,000 to local grantees that will help men, women and families receive access to life-saving breast cancer, treatment, screenings and education services in the area.
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Tournament Results from Day 1 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess, Post-Match Videos

  • WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Line-Up for Tonight, Coverage Reminder

  • The Rock Asked About Being at WrestleMania 34, WWE HOF Merchandise, Becky Lynch & Mojo Rawley

  • WWN Title Match Result from Axxess, TJP Gives WM Superstore Tour (Video), WWE - Komen

  • Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release

  • Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett

  • Triple H Joins "#DadSquad" (Video), Ricochet Talks WWE NXT Takeover (Video), More

  • Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More

  • WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More

  • Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More



    		•