LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE to Make Announcement Today?, Finn Balor on His Status (Video), Samoa Joe - WrestleMania
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 11:00:18 AM
- Below is video of Finn Balor talking to the WWE Games crew at WrestleMania 33 Media Day in Orlando this past week. While Balor has been working WWE live events for a few weeks now, he did not appear at WrestleMania 33 and has not been on RAW since suffering the injury last summer. Balor says he is 100% cleared to return, 100% physically fit and 100% ready. Balor then comments on his "Finn Freeze" poses and his recent "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" episode. He also mentions that his WWE 24 special should air in late May.



- As noted, WWE will hold a conference call later today to discuss the WWE Network subscriber count and other happenings coming out of WrestleMania 33. PWInsider notes that today may be when WWE announces a new pricing tier for the Network as a way to introduce indie content to the Network. The UK's PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling are set for that tier.

- It was believed that Samoa Joe would make some sort of appearance at WrestleMania 33 but that did not happen. Below is a photo of Joe backstage at The Ultimate Thrill Ride with rapper Wale:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE to Make Announcement Today?, Finn Balor on His Status (Video), Samoa Joe - WrestleMania

  • Enzo Amore's WrestleMania 33 Gear, More Results from 'Mania Axxess, Laughs from The Rock

  • Triple H on Takeover, Xavier Woods on the Biggest Night of His Career, Total Divas

  • Kevin Owens on Winning the WWE US Title, Paige Says She's Not Pregnant, James Ellsworth

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - WrestleMania 33 Fallout, New Champions, The Hardys, More

  • The Undertaker Post-WrestleMania Notes, Video from WWE Yoga Event, Lance Storm

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella on "Today", WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing, WWE Payback Promo

  • More on WrestleMania 33 Attendance, JR Comments on His WWE Return, Bayley Video

  • The Hardys on Winning RAW Tag Titles (Video), Seth Rollins Fallout Video, 'Mania Celebs

  • Randy Orton on Winning the WWE Title (Video), Dixie Carter on The Hardys - WWE, The New Day




    		•