|
|
|
|
WWE officials are planning to introduce new Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles after WrestleMania 34, according to PWInsider.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE to Introduce Another Set of Tag Team Titles After WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 10:16:55 AM
No word yet on how the first-ever WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Champions will be crowned on WWE 205 Live but as noted, the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title will be decided in tournament finals at WrestleMania. There's also no word yet on exactly when the titles will be introduced but officials have worked on several title designs and plans were recently finalized for the look of the titles.
This move would make 3 tag team titles for the main roster and would be the first set of Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles since WCW ended in 2001. The WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles were introduced in March 2001 and then abandoned later that month when WWE bought WCW. Kid Romeo & Elix Skipper were the first champions but they lost the titles to Billy Kidman & Rey Mysterio on the final WCW Nitro episode.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE to Introduce Another Set of Tag Team Titles After WrestleMania 34
Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Video, The Miz Draws Big Pre-RAW Crowd (Video), Fans on Asuka
WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic Promo, Drake Maverick Scouts WWE NXT, Main Event, Ronda Rousey
Hillbilly Jim on His WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Being Grateful to Fans, His Character
Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
Big Tag Team Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 34
WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight, Ronda Rousey - MSG News, Shinsuke Nakamura on AJ Styles
WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" Announced, Talking Smack to Air, More on Tonight's RAW
Stephanie McMahon on WWE Women, Stu Hart's Birthday, WWE Top 10 Video
Ronda Rousey Arrives for RAW, Symphony of Destruction Match Announced for Tonight (Videos)