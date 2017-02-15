Posted in: WWE WWE to Determine Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 33 Opponent with Battle Royal, Randy Orton Refuses Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 1:11:10 AM
As seen on last night's WWE SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton refused to take his title shot against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, pledging allegiance to Wyatt. Orton said as long as Wyatt is the master and he is the servant, Orton refuses to face him at WrestleMania.
SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that next Tuesday's show from Ontario, California will feature a battle royal with the winner going on to face Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania.