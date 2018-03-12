WWE to Air The Ultimate Deletion on RAW Tonight?, New Poll on Matt Hardy's Platoon, More

|
It looks like The Ultimate Deletion between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy may air on tonight's WWE RAW episode, potentially putting an end to The Great War feud between the two.
As noted, the match was filmed last week at Matt's compound in Cameron, North Carolina, the same place they filmed the original "Broken" matches in TNA. All we know is that referee Shawn Bennett was sent to call the match and that WWE's Jeremy Borash was there to help with production. Borash played a big behind-the-scenes part in the original TNA matches being a big success.
On a related note, WWE recently issued a poll that asked which of Matt's "trusted platoon" do fans want to see in WWE the most. As of this writing, 35% voted for Senor Benjamin while 25% voted for Queen Rebecca, 17% for King Maxel, 11% for Vanguard 1, 9% for Skarsgard and 4% for Lord Wolfgang.
WWE's official RAW preview for tonight teases the match but Matt just made a tweet this afternoon that indicates the match will air tonight. Matt's tweet also teases that we will see the return of Rebecca, Benjamin, Maxel and Vanguard 1.
WWE's RAW preview blurb for the match reads like this: "'The Ultimate Deletion' is upon us, and the battleground has been chosen. After “Woken” Matt Hardy invited Bray Wyatt to The Hardy Compound for the final battle in the “Great War,” The Eater of Worlds accepted the challenge via social media. When will “The Ultimate Deletion” transpire? Don’t miss Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!"
Below are the latest tweets from Matt:
