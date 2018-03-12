WWE to Air The Ultimate Deletion on RAW Tonight?, New Poll on Matt Hardy's Platoon, More

With my LOYAL & TRUSTED PLATOON at my side, Bray Wyatt is DESTINED to meet The #UltimateDELETION . It is time to bring this #GreatWar to a close. #RAW pic.twitter.com/qEK4VEU9e8

The #UltimateDELETION is IMMINENT.



I need my #WOKENWarriors to come forth & FEED ME YOUR ENERGY!#HouseHardy must be VICTORIOUS in The #GreatWar. pic.twitter.com/80C07uhAyW