LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE on the Women's Elimination Chamber, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 10:32:34 AM
- Below is video of Braun Strowman trying to teach RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss how to flip cars as they prepare to face Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn in this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 match-up.



- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match will take place at the February 25th Chamber pay-per-view from Las Vegas with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against 5 other Superstars to be announced. WWE announced the following on the match:

Five Superstars to challenge Alexa Bliss in the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

At WWE Elimination Chamber, the women of Raw will once again make history when five brave competitors challenge Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for her illustrious title in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The monumental news came from Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon just 24 hours after the groundbreaking Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and the winner of the career-altering showdown will defend the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 34.

The Elimination Chamber is like no other match. The formidable construction, with its chain-link walls, glass pods and steel floors, is deadly to the core, and the rules for the warzone are as perilous as the structure itself.

Two Superstars will start the bout while the remaining four are enclosed in pods. At specified intervals, a pod will open at random, enabling a Superstar to enter the match. This will continue until all six competitors have been released. A Superstar can be eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission, and the last woman standing will be declared the winner and the Raw Women’s Champion.

Which Raw women will dare to step through the doors and into complete madness en route to WrestleMania 34? Find out when WWE Elimination Chamber streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Feb. 25!


- Matt Hardy tweeted the following warning to Bray Wyatt after the mind games continued on this week's RAW:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

  • WWE on the Women's Elimination Chamber, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss

  • WWE Ronda Rousey Merchandise, Alexa Bliss on the Elimination Chamber, SmackDown Opening Segment

  • Braun Strowman on Taking Out Kane, Bayley on WWE Main Event, RAW 25 Behind-The-Scenes

  • Triple H on If WWE Expects Ronda Rousey to Bring a New Audience, What's Next for Her, More

  • WWE Signs Jeremy Borash, Seen as a Major Loss for Impact Wrestling

  • WWE Announces Season 3 of Total Bellas

  • Updated Card for the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

  • First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match Set for WWE PPV

  • Photos of the New WWE RAW Logo, New Theme Song To Be Revealed Tonight?

  • AJ Styles on Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Nikki Bella Talks Royal Rumble Return, Ronda Rousey



    		•