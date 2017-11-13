WWE on Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal In India, AJ Styles Celebrates with Fan, Hype Bros

Successful tour for the #HYPEBros. Rebuilding the team in hopes to regain our #1 contendership. Ready for @WWE #SDLive tomorrow. But first 16.9 hours of travel left. Here we go! #ChooChooPlayboy @zryder85 #ZacksLuckyLeatherJacket

A post shared by Dean Muhtadi (@mojorawleywwe) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:26am PST