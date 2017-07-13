LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE on Triple H Inviting Conor & Floyd, Kevin Nash Jokes on His Status, SmackDown Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 8:29:51 PM
- Below is slow motion footage from this week's WWE SmackDown main event, which saw John Cena and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Rusev and Kevin Owens:



- As noted, an apparent cut mic at the Conor McGregor - Floyd Mayweather press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday led Triple H to invite the two to WWE RAW via his Twitter. WWE picked up on the invite and wrote the following:

Triple H invites Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw

The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather superfight got off to a rambunctious start during the first stop of the press tour on Tuesday, but the Irish mixed martial-artist encountered an unexpected hiccup when his mic was cut off during his back-and-forth with the undefeated prizefighter Mayweather. Thankfully, Triple H had a solution:




Will the #MayMacWorldTour come to Monday Night Raw? Given that Floyd Mayweather counts a WrestleMania victory among his wins and Enzo Amore has had a few words for McGregor on Twitter, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility.


- We noted on Wednesday that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash underwent surgery on his left knee. Going into surgery Nash wrote the following joke on people saying he needs to have one more run:




    		•