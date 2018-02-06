LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE on Tonight's Daniel Bryan Segment, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Hype Match, MMC Theme Song
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 7:16:47 PM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released the official theme song for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge - "One Chance" by CFO$.



- WWE updated their SmackDown preview for the reveal of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan's new Top 10 ranking system for the blue brand, which will take place on tonight's show. They wrote:

Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List

Last week, Daniel Bryan announced that voting was open to Team Blue’s Superstars for the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List. SmackDown LIVE’s General Manager will reveal the initial rankings tonight on USA Network, giving the roster an idea of where they stand among their peers.

Criteria that SmackDown Superstars needed to consider when voting included locker room leadership, athletic skill and overall talent. No Superstars were allowed to vote for themselves, and neither Bryan nor Commissioner Shane McMahon cast a vote in the rankings.

Who will be among Team Blue’s top 10 competitors?


- As noted, tonight's SmackDown main event will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner earning a shot at WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. Sami and Owens took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following on the match:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Who Advanced In the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament?, Matches for Next Week (Videos)

  • WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 4 Winners, New Match Confirmed, Next Week, Viewership (Videos)

  • WWE UK Star Added to 205 Live Tournament, Becky Lynch Wins Dark Match, WWE NXT Promo

  • Triple Threat Main Event Set for WWE Fastlane (Video)

  • Video: Daniel Bryan Reveals First WWE SmackDown Top 10 List

  • WWE on Tonight's Daniel Bryan Segment, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Hype Match, MMC Theme Song

  • Liv Morgan on Charlotte Flair (Video), Luke Harper Movie Being Released (Video), Kane

  • Roderick Strong on Tonight's 205 Live Debut (Video), HHH Lets Kids Charge the Ring, Second Chance

  • WWE Confirms Surgery for Jason Jordan, Doctor Comments

  • William Regal Denies WWE Tournament Plans, Kurt Angle Wants Referee Votes (Video), WWE Stock



    		•