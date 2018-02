WWE on Tonight's Daniel Bryan Segment, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Hype Match, MMC Theme Song

Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List



Last week, Daniel Bryan announced that voting was open to Team Blue’s Superstars for the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List. SmackDown LIVE’s General Manager will reveal the initial rankings tonight on USA Network, giving the roster an idea of where they stand among their peers.



Criteria that SmackDown Superstars needed to consider when voting included locker room leadership, athletic skill and overall talent. No Superstars were allowed to vote for themselves, and neither Bryan nor Commissioner Shane McMahon cast a vote in the rankings.



Who will be among Team Blue’s top 10 competitors?

Good friends.

Great opponents.



Sami and I will be fine. We’ve been through this before and we will be again but tonight is about earning an opportunity at the @WWE Title and I’ll stop at nothing to be the one that gets it.#PrizeFighter#KOMania3#TheKevinOwensShow — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 6, 2018

I can't remember a time where @FightOwensFight and I have been opponents and friends at the same time.



But tonight isn't about friendship, it's about opportunity.



It is about me becoming WWE Champion. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 6, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- As seen below, WWE Music has released the official theme song for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge - "One Chance" by CFO$.- WWE updated their SmackDown preview for the reveal of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan's new Top 10 ranking system for the blue brand, which will take place on tonight's show. They wrote:- As noted, tonight's SmackDown main event will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens with the winner earning a shot at WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. Sami and Owens took to Twitter this evening and wrote the following on the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here