LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE on Tom Phillips Making History, Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose Note, Stephen Amell Video
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 1:49:28 AM
- Below is video of actor Stephen Amell backstage at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on Sunday. Amell talks about some of Sunday's matches, attending WrestleMania as a fan and says he hopes to return to a WWE ring again in the future.



- Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was moved from last night's WrestleMania 33 main card to the Kickoff pre-show. That match saw Ambrose retain his title with Dirty Deeds. As noted, the Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title was originally planned for the Kickoff pre-show but was moved to the main card due to backlash from fans.

- As noted, WWE congratulated Tom Phillips via Twitter on Sunday for being the Lead Announcer for WrestleMania 33. They announced the following on Tom making history:

Tom Phillips makes WrestleMania history

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Phillips is having his very own WrestleMania Moment.

Before the first bell even tolls at The Showcase of the Immortals, the SmackDown LIVE commentator has joined an elite club of lead calls for WrestleMania. Phillips will be only the fifth man to occupy the lead commentator spot for WrestleMania, joining the rarified company of Mr. McMahon, Jim Ross, Gorilla Monsoon and Michael Cole.

WWE.com offers its congratulations to Tom Phillips on joining the club!


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella on "Today", WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing, WWE Payback Promo

  • More on WrestleMania 33 Attendance, JR Comments on His WWE Return, Bayley Video

  • The Hardys on Winning RAW Tag Titles (Video), Seth Rollins Fallout Video, 'Mania Celebs

  • Randy Orton on Winning the WWE Title (Video), Dixie Carter on The Hardys - WWE, The New Day

  • The Hardys Pre-Match Interview (Video), Andre Memorial Battle Royal In Slow Motion, Triple H

  • Naomi on Her Big Hometown Win, Shane McMahon Praises AJ Styles, Fans on WrestleMania 33

  • Backstage John Cena & Nikki Bella Video, James Ellsworth on WrestleMania, Fly-Over Pilots

  • AJ Styles on His WrestleMania Win (Video), Killian Dain on His 'Mania Debut, Hall of Famers

  • Jim Ross Makes WWE TV Return (Photo), Mojo and Gronk Celebrate, Dean Ambrose Video

  • WWE on Tom Phillips Making History, Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose Note, Stephen Amell Video




    		•