WWE on Rivalries That Need a Redo (Video), The Miz and Maryse Video, Birthdays

Deadlifts 🏋️‍♀️ 1001, 1002, 1003. Don't know if u saw but I did over a 1000. It's boring but it's part of my life. @unbreakableperformance @marysemizanin thx @mattblank08

A video posted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:24pm PST