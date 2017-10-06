LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE on Pepper Gomez (Video), Next Week's Total Bellas Episode, Kurt Angle - WWE 2K18 Video
By Marc Middleton
Oct 6, 2017 - 1:13:45 PM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle making his entrance in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. This is the second look at Angle's entrance in the game that has been released.



- Below is the synopsis for next week's Total Bellas episode:

"The Wrong Move: An injury in the ring puts Nikki's WrestleMania tag-team match with John Cena at risk; Bryan makes everyone take a DNA test and the results are shocking."

- WWE and NBCUniversal pay tribute to wrestling legend Pepper Gomez in this new video for Hispanic Heritage Month:




