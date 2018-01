WWE on New PC Talents, Eric Bischoff on His WWE RAW 25 Appearance, Lacey Evans Pushed?

Shadia Bseiso, Nasser Alruwayeh report to WWE Performance Center



Months after they made headlines around the world, the first female Arab and first Kuwaiti man to sign WWE developmental contracts began their journey to become WWE Superstars at the WWE Performance Center today.



Along with several other athletes from across the globe, Shadia Bsesiso of Jordan and Nasser Alruwayeh of Kuwait City officially reported to the WWE PC in Orlando, Fla., for orientation Tuesday. The duo wasted no time in letting their excitement be known, taking to Twitter earlier today before their very first day of training.



Today is our first day training @wwe Performance Center!! #wwe @NasserjimmyWWE #shadiawwe #nasserjimmy pic.twitter.com/XmYZO0cEZm — Shadia Bseiso (@shadiabseiso) January 17, 2018





Bseiso and Alruwayeh impressed WWE coaches and training personnel last April, during an invitation-only tryout that WWE held in Dubai. Bseiso's contract signing was announced in October, while Alruwayeh made his contract signing official before a WWE Live Event in Abu Dhabi last December.



Check back with wwe.com for future updates regarding Bseiso, Alruyaweh and all of the recruits at the WWE Performance Center.

- WWE announced the following on Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday: