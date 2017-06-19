Posted in: WWE WWE on Mike & Maria Kanellis, Reactions to Women's MITB, Naomi on Lana & Carmella
By Marc Middleton
Jun 19, 2017 - 6:40:49 PM
- WWE Money In the Bank saw Lana make her SmackDown pay-per-view in-ring debut in a losing effort to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes talks to Naomi and asks if she was surprised by the fight Lana brought. Naomi says she was not surprised because anything can happen in a title match. Naomi says she never wrestled Lana one-on-one before Sunday but she always prepares for the best and the worst, and Lana is ravishing. Naomi say she brought the glow just like she said she would and retained her title.
Regarding Miss Money In the Bank Carmella, Naomi says she's always been looking over her should since winning the title. She always has a target on her back but this does amp it up some. Naomi jokes that maybe James Ellsworth should be getting the match against her because he won MITB for Carmella. Naomi ends it by saying she'll take on Carmella or Ellsworth because the champ is here to stay.
- As noted, Mike & Maria Kanellis debuted for the blue brand at Money In the Bank and promised to teach everyone the true meaning of love. The former ROH and Impact Wrestling couple will make their SmackDown TV debuts this Tuesday night. WWE posted the following on their arrival:
Maria Kanellis returns to WWE with her husband Mike Kanellis
ST. LOUIS — She’s baaaaack. And she’s not alone.
Maria Kanellis made her return at WWE Money in the Bank, with her husband Mike Kanellis in tow, to the face-melting strain of an ‘80s power ballad and a row of hearts illuminating the entrance ramp.
Maria wasted no time reintroducing herself to the WWE Universe, claiming that she had finally fulfilled her seven-year search for the perfect partner. With Maria & Mike united on the blue brand, they proclaimed it was time to teach SmackDown LIVE about the power of love. Break out your Zippos accordingly.
- Speaking of the women's MITB controversy, we noted how SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan both took to Twitter and expressed how unhappy they were with the finish. Bryan will address what happened in the match during his return to SmackDown this Tuesday. Below are more women's MITB reactions from Stephanie McMahon, Tamina Snuka, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Ellsworth and Carmella:
If @realellsworth wants to compete in the #SDLive women's division, he can step through the ropes anytime. I'll be happy to break his arm.