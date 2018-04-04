





WWE Posted in:

WWE on Johnny Valiant Passing Away at 71

By

Apr 4, 2018 - 10:44:09 PM



By Marc Middleton Apr 4, 2018 - 10:44:09 PM



WWE remembered Valiant with the following announcement:



WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant passes away



WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71.



Valiant began his sports-entertainment career in 1969 in the Detroit territory owned by WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik, setting up rings, refereeing and competing. After learning the basics in the Motor City, he spent years competing in more than 20 territories across North America, including WWE.



In 1974, The Valiant Brothers “Luscious” Johnny and “Handsome” Jimmy captured the World Tag Team Championships and held them for more than one year. In 1979, Johnny teamed up with “Gentleman” Jerry Valiant to capture the tandem titles again, this time managed by WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano.



Soon after, “The Luscious One” followed in Albano’s footprints and became a manager of tag team champions himself. After guiding some of the biggest names in the AWA, Valiant returned to WWE in 1985. "Luscious" Johnny led the Dream Team of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Brutus Beefcake to the World Tag Team Championship with a win over Barry Windham and Mike Rotundo. Canadian strongman Dino Bravo and Demolition were also managed by Valiant for a portion of their WWE tenures.



Valiant proved he was multi-faceted by also doing color commentary for WWE before returning to the AWA in 1989 as a manager. In 1996, “Luscious” Johnny and “Handsome” Jimmy were immortalized when then were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.



WWE extends its condolences to Valiant's family, friends and fans. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant passed away at the age of 71 early Wednesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Ross Township, PA. Police noted that Valiant crossed the busy road at around 5am and was not using the crosswalk. He passed away at a local hospital shortly after.WWE remembered Valiant with the following announcement: