WWE on Drew McIntyre In the ICW HOF, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura

BREAKING: @WWE Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE returns to Insane Championship Wrestling for one night only to be inducted into the ICW Hall Of Fame, on Monday 12th February at the @O2ABC ! Tickets - https://t.co/TSNaiG2Kcx ! #ICWHOF #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/Oy2SG59452

I’ve won many across the world & had many big moments, but this honor is truly special to me. When I was released, I told the @BBC that this little company would take over the world. We grew, and together we broke the independent wrestling attendance record. I’m coming home #HOF https://t.co/Mo0bP3Vqg0