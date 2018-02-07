|
- Below is a promo for the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way to take place on Monday's WWE RAW with Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy vs. Apollo Crews. The winner will earn the final slot in the men's Elimination Chamber match later this month.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE on American Rugby Star at the PC, WWE Stars on SmackDown Rankings, Second Chance Promo
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 3:12:18 PM
- WWE announced the following on American rugby star Todd Clever visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week after being invited by WWE talent scouts:
American rugby legend Todd Clever visits WWE Performance Center
One of the United States’ most decorated rugby players of all time is getting an up-close look at the WWE Performance Center this week in Orlando, Fla.
At the invitation of WWE scouts, retired flanker Todd Clever is in Orlando to check out the world-renowned training facility. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Clever holds the distinction of being the first American to play in Super Rugby competition. He is also the most capped player in U.S. history, meaning he has appeared in more games at the international level than any other American.
Nicknamed “Captain America” for his many stints captaining the Eagles (the United States’ national rugby team), Clever announced his retirement from rugby last June. Prior to that, he spent 11 years in professional competition, including playing for clubs in England, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.
Clever is the latest luminary from the pitch to visit the WWE PC. South African hooker Ethienne Reynecke worked out alongside NXT athletes last November, and Australian wing Daniel Vidot took part in an invitation-only tryout in October. Last January, retired English prop forward Eorl Crabtree, the nephew of U.K. sports-entertainment legend Big Daddy, observed a WWE PC workout and took in an NXT TV taping.
What could Clever’s presence at the WWE PC mean as WWE’s talent development team continues scouting prospects from the world of rugby?
- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced the first edition of the weekly SmackDown Top 10 List last night, which was voted on by WWE Superstars and will be used by Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon to make blue brand decisions. The first list looks like this: 10. Tye Dillinger, 9. Randy Orton, 8. Becky Lynch, 7. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, 6. The New Day, 5. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, 4. Naomi, 3. Shinsuke Nakamura, 2. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 1. WWE Champion AJ Styles.
Below are Twitter reactions from Dillinger, Flair, Naomi, Nakamura, Lynch and Styles:
