Matt Hardy recently uploaded a video on his personal channel to send a message to his "Woken" army.
WWE
Video: Matt Hardy: "All Hail King Maxel"
By Michael Pappas
Jan 27, 2018 - 11:43:34 AM
With Matt Hardy in a feud with Bray Wyatt right now, King Maxel would appear and tell Bray that it is "ovah". King Maxel has been a fixture part of the "Broken" gimmick since TNA introdced it along with Senor Benjamin, Queen Rebecca, Brother Nero and Lord Wolfgang to make up the faction of "House Hardy".
Here is the video:
