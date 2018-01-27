





Video: Matt Hardy: "All Hail King Maxel"

Jan 27, 2018



By Michael Pappas Jan 27, 2018 - 11:43:34 AM



With Matt Hardy in a feud with Bray Wyatt right now, King Maxel would appear and tell Bray that it is "ovah". King Maxel has been a fixture part of the "Broken" gimmick since TNA introdced it along with Senor Benjamin, Queen Rebecca, Brother Nero and Lord Wolfgang to make up the faction of "House Hardy".



