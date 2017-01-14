LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Working on a Post-WrestleMania RAW DVD, Brie Bella Update, Titus O'Neil and Batista
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2017 - 2:13:18 PM
- Below is the latest "Baby Watch" update from Brie Bella at 24 weeks pregnant:



- WWE will be releasing a DVD and Blu-ray titled "WrestleMania Monday Is RAW" this spring, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. No confirmation yet on the release date or the format but speculation is that the set will focus on the popular post-WrestleMania RAW episodes. A similar special may be airing on the WWE Network this year as the first hint at this title indicated it would be a WWE 24 special.

- Is Titus O'Neil planning projects with good friend and former WWE Champion Batista for 2017? Titus tweeted the following photo with Batista and his kids this week, saying he's "super excited" about things coming later this year:




