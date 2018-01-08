LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Will Be Returning To Chicago's United Center For The First Time In 20 Years
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 7:11:25 PM
WWE posted the following video, hyping up their return to Chicago's United Center for the first time twenty years. The live event will take place on March 3rd and names such as: John Cena, Roman Reigns, Kane, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins are being advertised for the show. When WWE normally comes to the 'Windy City', they run events inside of the Allstate Arena.

