





WWE Posted in:

WWE Will Be Returning To Chicago's United Center For The First Time In 20 Years

By

Jan 8, 2018 - 7:11:25 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 8, 2018 - 7:11:25 PM



WWE posted the following video, hyping up their return to Chicago's United Center for the first time twenty years. The live event will take place on March 3rd and names such as: John Cena, Roman Reigns, Kane, Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, Jason Jordan & Seth Rollins are being advertised for the show. When WWE normally comes to the 'Windy City', they run events inside of the Allstate Arena.