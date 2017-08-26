

WWE Weekend Houseshow Notes: Charlotte Flair's Return, John Cena vs. Samoa Joe, NXT Tag Titles, more

By Tito Jackson Aug 26, 2017 - 10:33:44 PM Charlotte Flair will be returning to action at a WWE houseshow tonight. However, she is also confirmed to be at the Smackdown Live televised show on Tuesday. Charlotte has been out-of-action lately to tend to her father Ric Flair. Her working again could be a good sign that he's recovering.



- John Cena wrestled Samoa Joe at last night's RAW based houseshow. We'll have to tune in and see whether they are practicing up for a RAW televised match or possibly a Pay Per View.



- Based on the way different members of SAnitY defending the NXT Tag Titles at Tampa houseshow last night, it could signify that SAnitY is being allowed to operate under the "Freebird" rule. As seen with the New Day recently, any 2 representatives of the officially recognized stable has been allowed to defend the Tag Titles. We'll see if this holds up for SAnitY on NXT televised shows or not.



- Also on the Friday night NXT houseshow, Rhea Ripley who appeared in the Mae Young Classic, made her NXT debut.



