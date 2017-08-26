|
|
|
|
- As reported yesterday, Charlotte Flair will be returning to action at a WWE houseshow tonight. However, she is also confirmed to be at the Smackdown Live televised show on Tuesday. Charlotte has been out-of-action lately to tend to her father Ric Flair. Her working again could be a good sign that he's recovering.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Weekend Houseshow Notes: Charlotte Flair's Return, John Cena vs. Samoa Joe, NXT Tag Titles, more
By Tito Jackson
Aug 26, 2017 - 10:33:44 PM
- John Cena wrestled Samoa Joe at last night's RAW based houseshow. We'll have to tune in and see whether they are practicing up for a RAW televised match or possibly a Pay Per View.
- Based on the way different members of SAnitY defending the NXT Tag Titles at Tampa houseshow last night, it could signify that SAnitY is being allowed to operate under the "Freebird" rule. As seen with the New Day recently, any 2 representatives of the officially recognized stable has been allowed to defend the Tag Titles. We'll see if this holds up for SAnitY on NXT televised shows or not.
- Also on the Friday night NXT houseshow, Rhea Ripley who appeared in the Mae Young Classic, made her NXT debut.
CREDIT: F4WOnline.com
|
|
WWE Weekend Houseshow Notes: Charlotte Flair's Return, John Cena vs. Samoa Joe, NXT Tag Titles, more
WWE Monday Night RAW (8/21) and Smackdown Live (8/22) YouTube Viewership - What Drew This Week?
Source of Rusev/Lana WWE exit rumors, Bobby Roode/NXT, and Mauro
Kurt Angle Hints at In-Ring Return, Name-Drops Several Possible Opponents
The Rumored WrestleMania 34 Main-Event
Asuka's Main Roster Destination, Lana Shoots Down Rumor, SD Roster Member at No Mercy?
John Cena houseshow news, Charlotte Flair returning?, Enzo drawing for 205 Live?, Big Cass knee surgery
*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for August and September
Asuka Steps Down as WWE NXT Women's Champion, Video from Farewell Segment, Where She's Headed
37 New WWE 2K18 Playable Superstars Revealed (Video)