WWE Week Promo, The Rock on His Daughter's New Role, Sasha Banks and Bayley DVDs

What a morning for our ohana! Very proud of my first born @simonegjohnson carrying the torch for our industry’s #GoldenGlobes as the first ever #GoldenGlobesAmbassador. I’m also super impressed this 16yr old got up at 2am this morning to get ready — a full 2hrs before her maniac papa bear dad gets up to workout. 🤣👏🏾🤙🏾. #OurDNA #GoldenGlobesAmbassador #Nominations #75thGoldenGlobes

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST