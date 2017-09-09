|
The following are YouTube.com views recorded during LATE Friday Night (9/8/17), reflective of RAW and Smackdown segments posted to WWE's official YouTube.com channel:
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/4) and Smackdown (9/5) Segments on YouTube
By Tito Jackson
Sep 9, 2017 - 1:41:16 AM
Monday Night RAW (9/4/17) - YouTube.com Views
- Roman Reigns and John Cena in-ring segment: 1,500,000
- Big Show vs. Braun Strowman - Cage Match: 1,300,000
- Miz vs. Jeff Hardy (IC Title): 1,100,000
- John Cena vs. Jason Jordan: 894,000
- Sasha Banks/Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax/Emma: 558,000
- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 511,000
- Enzo Amore Promo Before the 6 Man Match: 408,000
- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor Promo: 399,000
- Enzo Amore/Cedric Alexander/Gran Matlik vs. Noam Dar/Tony Nese/Drew Gulak: 309,000
- Heath Slater/Rhyno vs. Sheamus/Cesaro: 227,000
- Cruiserweight Backstage Segment to hype 205 Live: 187,000
- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,300,000
Smackdown Live (9/5/17) - YouTube.com Views
- Shane McMahon attacks Kevin Owens: 1,400,000
- Dolph Ziggler trying out ring entrances: 1,200,000
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton: 1,100,000
- Carmella accepts James Ellsworth's apology with a kiss: 848,000
- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon in ring segment: 835,000
- Natalya vs. Carmella: 501,000
- Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan backstage: 355,000
- Usos choose their Tag Match stipulation with New Day: 264,000
- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 259,000
- Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English: 192,000
- AJ Styles backstage with Tye Dillinger: 183,000
- Get to Know Bobby Roode segment: 129,000
- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 897,000
CREDIT: WWE's Official YouTube.com Channel
