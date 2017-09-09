





WWE Viewership for RAW (9/4) and Smackdown (9/5) Segments on YouTube

By

Sep 9, 2017 - 1:41:16 AM



By Tito Jackson Sep 9, 2017 - 1:41:16 AM



Monday Night RAW (9/4/17) - YouTube.com Views



- Roman Reigns and John Cena in-ring segment: 1,500,000

- Big Show vs. Braun Strowman - Cage Match: 1,300,000

- Miz vs. Jeff Hardy (IC Title): 1,100,000

- John Cena vs. Jason Jordan: 894,000

- Sasha Banks/Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax/Emma: 558,000

- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 511,000

- Enzo Amore Promo Before the 6 Man Match: 408,000

- Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor Promo: 399,000

- Enzo Amore/Cedric Alexander/Gran Matlik vs. Noam Dar/Tony Nese/Drew Gulak: 309,000

- Heath Slater/Rhyno vs. Sheamus/Cesaro: 227,000

- Cruiserweight Backstage Segment to hype 205 Live: 187,000



- RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,300,000



Smackdown Live (9/5/17) - YouTube.com Views



- Shane McMahon attacks Kevin Owens: 1,400,000

- Dolph Ziggler trying out ring entrances: 1,200,000

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton: 1,100,000

- Carmella accepts James Ellsworth's apology with a kiss: 848,000

- Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon in ring segment: 835,000

- Natalya vs. Carmella: 501,000

- Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan backstage: 355,000

- Usos choose their Tag Match stipulation with New Day: 264,000

- Tye Dillinger vs. Baron Corbin: 259,000

- Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English: 192,000

- AJ Styles backstage with Tye Dillinger: 183,000

- Get to Know Bobby Roode segment: 129,000



- Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 897,000



CREDIT: WWE's Official YouTube.com Channel



