Posted in: WWE
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12) Segments on YouTube
By Tito Jackson
Sep 15, 2017 - 9:54:53 PM
The following are YouTube.com views recorded through late 9/15/2017 of WWE's published clips from RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12):

Monday Night RAW YouTube.com Views (9/11/17)

- Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman segment: 1.7 million
- John Cena and Roman Reigns in-ring promo: 1.1 million
- Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan: 998,000
- Miz & Maryse baby announcement: 830,000
- Enzo Amore vs. the Miz: 786,000
- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose/Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro/Sheamus/Anderson/Gallows: 682,000
- Goldust vs. Bray Wyatt: 492,000
- Asuka coming to RAW promo: 412,000
- Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss backstage reacting to Asuka: 322,000
- RAW Tag Teams Brawling: 269,000
- Sasha Banks vs. Emma: 253,000
- Kalisto vs. Elias: 220,000

RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,300,000

-------------------

Smackdown LIVE YouTube.com Views (9/12/17)

- Kevin Owens brutally attacks Vince McMahon: 2.8 million
- Dolph Ziggler continues to try out new entrances: 1,000,000
- Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan in-ring segment: 817,000
- AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the US Title: 665,000
- Usos vs. New Day: 563,000
- Jinder Mahal in-ring segment mocking Nakamura: 561,000
- Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable vs. Hype Bros: 358,000
- Natalya vs. Naomi: 352,000
- Kevin Owens backstage segment with Aiden English and Sami Zayn: 164,000
- Rusev backstage segment: 144,000

Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 898,000

Credit: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through late 9/15/17

