WWE Viewership for RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12) Segments on YouTube

Sep 15, 2017 - 9:54:53 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 15, 2017 - 9:54:53 PM YouTube.com views recorded through late 9/15/2017 of WWE's published clips from RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12):



Monday Night RAW YouTube.com Views (9/11/17)



- Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman segment: 1.7 million

- John Cena and Roman Reigns in-ring promo: 1.1 million

- Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan: 998,000

- Miz & Maryse baby announcement: 830,000

- Enzo Amore vs. the Miz: 786,000

- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose/Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro/Sheamus/Anderson/Gallows: 682,000

- Goldust vs. Bray Wyatt: 492,000

- Asuka coming to RAW promo: 412,000

- Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss backstage reacting to Asuka: 322,000

- RAW Tag Teams Brawling: 269,000

- Sasha Banks vs. Emma: 253,000

- Kalisto vs. Elias: 220,000



RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,300,000



-------------------



Smackdown LIVE YouTube.com Views (9/12/17)



- Kevin Owens brutally attacks Vince McMahon: 2.8 million

- Dolph Ziggler continues to try out new entrances: 1,000,000

- Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan in-ring segment: 817,000

- AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the US Title: 665,000

- Usos vs. New Day: 563,000

- Jinder Mahal in-ring segment mocking Nakamura: 561,000

- Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable vs. Hype Bros: 358,000

- Natalya vs. Naomi: 352,000

- Kevin Owens backstage segment with Aiden English and Sami Zayn: 164,000

- Rusev backstage segment: 144,000



Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 898,000



