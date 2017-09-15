|
|
|
|
The following are YouTube.com views recorded through late 9/15/2017 of WWE's published clips from RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12):
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12) Segments on YouTube
By Tito Jackson
Sep 15, 2017 - 9:54:53 PM
Monday Night RAW YouTube.com Views (9/11/17)
- Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Braun Strowman segment: 1.7 million
- John Cena and Roman Reigns in-ring promo: 1.1 million
- Roman Reigns vs. Jason Jordan: 998,000
- Miz & Maryse baby announcement: 830,000
- Enzo Amore vs. the Miz: 786,000
- Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose/Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro/Sheamus/Anderson/Gallows: 682,000
- Goldust vs. Bray Wyatt: 492,000
- Asuka coming to RAW promo: 412,000
- Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss backstage reacting to Asuka: 322,000
- RAW Tag Teams Brawling: 269,000
- Sasha Banks vs. Emma: 253,000
- Kalisto vs. Elias: 220,000
RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,300,000
-------------------
Smackdown LIVE YouTube.com Views (9/12/17)
- Kevin Owens brutally attacks Vince McMahon: 2.8 million
- Dolph Ziggler continues to try out new entrances: 1,000,000
- Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan in-ring segment: 817,000
- AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the US Title: 665,000
- Usos vs. New Day: 563,000
- Jinder Mahal in-ring segment mocking Nakamura: 561,000
- Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable vs. Hype Bros: 358,000
- Natalya vs. Naomi: 352,000
- Kevin Owens backstage segment with Aiden English and Sami Zayn: 164,000
- Rusev backstage segment: 144,000
Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 898,000
Credit: WWE's YouTube.com Channel through late 9/15/17
|
|
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12) Segments on YouTube
WWE Stars Comment on NK Missile Launch While Traveling to Japan, WWE's Pink Ropes, Brie Bella
Matt Hardy Thanks WWE Fans, The Street Profits on Their Style & More, Kassius Ohno
Title Milestone for The Miz, Shayna Baszler Note, Sasha Banks on "Her Take" (Video)
Natalya on WWE's Community Efforts, Tamina's Family Attends Event (Photo), Kairi Sane
New WWE Mobile Game Announced, WWE Debuts That Never Aired (Video), Scott Armstrong
WWE 2K18 MyCareer Paths Announced, Kalisto and Wife Attend Awards, Ronda Rousey
Viewership Down for This Week's Total Bellas Episode
WWE NXT Tag Team to the Main Roster?, Kairi Sane on the Women's Revolution, Ric Flair
Olympic Wrestler Visits with WWE (Photo), The New Day's Gear, Teddy Long's Birthday