The following are rounded WWE YouTube.com channel viewership numbers for this past week's Monday Night RAW from 8/28/17 and Smackdown LIVE from 8/29/17 ranked from highest to lowest (as of late 9/1/17):
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (8/28) and Smackdown Live (8/29) Segments on YouTube
By Tito Jackson
Sep 1, 2017 - 9:52:22 PM
MONDAY NIGHT RAW - 8/28/17
- John Cena and Roman Reigns in-ring segment (condensed): 2,000,000
- 15 Man Battle Royal to decide Intercontinental Title shot: 1,300,000
- Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar segment: 1,200,000
- Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss: 975,000
- John Cena/Roman Reigns vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 738,000
- Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus: 573,000
- Enzo Amore vs. Noam Dar: 508,000
- Enzo Amore Cruiserweight Weigh-in: 491,000
- Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro: 485,000
- The Miz's in-ring segment calling out Kurt Angle: 389,000
- Enzo Amore in-ring talking segment: 267,000
- Mickie James vs. Emma: 245,000
- Miz Backstage Segment: 122,000
RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,100,000
It should be noted that the WWE released the un-edited version of John Cena and Roman Reigns's segment together yesterday and it already has 682,000 views.
----------------
SMACKDOWN LIVE - 8/29/17
- Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal/Rusev: 1,000,000
- Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable vs. the Ascension: 903,000
- AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the US Title: 587,000
- Shinsuke Nakamura confronts Jinder Mahal: 536,000
- Kevin Owens in-ring segment about Shane McMahon: 534,000
- Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English: 493,000
- New Day vs. Usos to decide stipuation for Tag Title rematch: 396,000
- Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis: 347,000
- Dolph Ziggler's backstage segment: 288,000
- Naomi and Natalya backstage segment: 253,000
- Tamina squash match: 197,000
- Breezango Fashion Files segment: 137,000
Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 724,000
CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel
