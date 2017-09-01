





WWE Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (8/28) and Smackdown Live (8/29) Segments on YouTube

Sep 1, 2017 - 9:52:22 PM



By Tito Jackson Sep 1, 2017 - 9:52:22 PM WWE YouTube.com channel viewership numbers for this past week's Monday Night RAW from 8/28/17 and Smackdown LIVE from 8/29/17 ranked from highest to lowest (as of late 9/1/17):



MONDAY NIGHT RAW - 8/28/17



- John Cena and Roman Reigns in-ring segment (condensed): 2,000,000

- 15 Man Battle Royal to decide Intercontinental Title shot: 1,300,000

- Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar segment: 1,200,000

- Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss: 975,000

- John Cena/Roman Reigns vs. Luke Gallows/Karl Anderson: 738,000

- Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus: 573,000

- Enzo Amore vs. Noam Dar: 508,000

- Enzo Amore Cruiserweight Weigh-in: 491,000

- Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro: 485,000

- The Miz's in-ring segment calling out Kurt Angle: 389,000

- Enzo Amore in-ring talking segment: 267,000

- Mickie James vs. Emma: 245,000

- Miz Backstage Segment: 122,000



RAW Top 10 Moments: 1,100,000



It should be noted that the WWE released the un-edited version of John Cena and Roman Reigns's segment together yesterday and it already has 682,000 views.



----------------



SMACKDOWN LIVE - 8/29/17



- Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal/Rusev: 1,000,000

- Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable vs. the Ascension: 903,000

- AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the US Title: 587,000

- Shinsuke Nakamura confronts Jinder Mahal: 536,000

- Kevin Owens in-ring segment about Shane McMahon: 534,000

- Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English: 493,000

- New Day vs. Usos to decide stipuation for Tag Title rematch: 396,000

- Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis: 347,000

- Dolph Ziggler's backstage segment: 288,000

- Naomi and Natalya backstage segment: 253,000

- Tamina squash match: 197,000

- Breezango Fashion Files segment: 137,000



Smackdown Top 10 Moments: 724,000



