Finger to the throat means death....again! #DRAX A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE looks at 6-foot-5 female kickboxing champion Katya Kavaleva in this new video. The 26 year old from Belarus recently got into MMA and attended WWE tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando last month.- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW Superstar is most in danger of losing their title at WrestleMania 33. As of this writing, 50% went with Universal Champion Bill Goldberg to Brock Lesnar while 16% voted for United States Champion Chris Jericho to Kevin Owens, 16% for RAW Women's Champion Bayley to Charlotte Flair or Nia Jax or Sasha Banks, 10% for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville to Austin Aries and 8% for RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to either Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Cesaro & Sheamus.- Below is a new graphic for former WWE Champion Batista as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which hits theaters on May 5th.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here