WWE Video on Potential Female Recruit, Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania, Batista - Drax
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 10:43:30 AM
- WWE looks at 6-foot-5 female kickboxing champion Katya Kavaleva in this new video. The 26 year old from Belarus recently got into MMA and attended WWE tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando last month.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW Superstar is most in danger of losing their title at WrestleMania 33. As of this writing, 50% went with Universal Champion Bill Goldberg to Brock Lesnar while 16% voted for United States Champion Chris Jericho to Kevin Owens, 16% for RAW Women's Champion Bayley to Charlotte Flair or Nia Jax or Sasha Banks, 10% for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville to Austin Aries and 8% for RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to either Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Cesaro & Sheamus.

- Below is a new graphic for former WWE Champion Batista as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2, which hits theaters on May 5th.

Finger to the throat means death....again! #DRAX

