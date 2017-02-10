LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Valentine's Day Shoot video, Legends with JBL Ending?, WWE DVD News
By Marc Middleton
Feb 10, 2017 - 7:19:34 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of WWE's new Valentine's Day shoot with Nikki Bella, Naomi, Maryse and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:



- WWE re-released the 2015 "Owen: Hart of Gold" DVD on Owen Hart as a single-disc documentary-only feature this week, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. "Greatest Wrestling Factions" and "Destruction of The Shield" were also re-released to fans in the United States this week with the same format.

- JBL indicated on Twitter that his "Legends with JBL" WWE Network series may be over. A new episode with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen recently premiered and JBL noted on Twitter that he still has an episode with Jimmy Hart that has to air. He tweeted the following in response to a fan:




