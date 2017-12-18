|
|
|
|
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced on tonight's RAW from Providence, RI that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat at the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Universal Title Match Set for Royal Rumble on RAW (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 8:28:31 PM
The 2018 Rumble event takes place on January 28th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event of the night will be the Royal Rumble match with a WrestleMania 34 title shot up for grabs.
Below are photos and video from tonight's RAW opening segment with Angle, Lesnar, Strowman and Kane. The segment ended with Lesnar sending Braun over the top rope and then dropping Kane with a F5.
